US Masters Leaderboard 2019

Who were the pre tournament favourites?

Rory McIlroy (NIR)

Rory McIlroy – 7/1

Rory McIlroy is understandably the favourite for The Masters, given the fact he won the Players Championship and hasn’t finished outside the top six on the PGA Tour this season.

It remains to be seen how last year’s final-round – and perhaps his 2011 Sunday implosion too – will affect him this time around, but it’s hard to imagine him not contending. His driving is imperious and his putting looks much improved, too.

Best Masters finish: 4th (2015)

Last year: T5th

Dustin Johnson (USA)

Some concerns about Dustin Johnson’s short-range putting at the moment, but he’s a phenomenal driver of the golf ball and his tournament-winning pedigree speaks for itself.

That said, only one Major simply isn’t enough for a player of his ability, and he’ll know that better than anyone. Still, he comes into The Masters in good form – he notched his 20th PGA Tour title and sixth WGC at the Mexico Championship – and he’s registered three top-tens in his last three visits to Augusta National.

Best Masters finish: T4 (2016)

Last year: T10th

Justin Thomas (USA)

Has failed to record a victory so far this year, this can be significant when it comes to The Masters, as many previous champions had won in the lead-up to Augusta. But Thomas is a class act and his form has been good this season – he has four top-tens in seven PGA Tour events. He’s yet to record a top-ten in three Masters starts, but he’s improved every year and has top-25s in both 2017 and 2018. His game looks well suited to Augusta National and he has Major-winning pedigree.

Best Masters finish: T17 (2018)

Last year: T17

Justin Rose (ENG)

He’s already notched two runner-up finishes at Augusta – including a play-off loss to Sergio Garcia in 2017 – and his recent Masters record is fantastic. He hasn’t finished outside the top 25 since 2008 and has eight top-14s since 2007. He’s long off the tee, he hits the ball high, he’s one of the best iron players in the game and he’s turned his putting from a weakness into a strength.

Best Masters finish: T2, 2nd (2015, 2017)

Last year: T12th