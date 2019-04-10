Keep up to date with the 2019 Masters Par 3 Contest from Augusta National as Matt Wallace wins in play-off with Sandy Lyle

Matt Wallace Wins US Masters Par 3 Contest – Highlights

It’s that time again where some of the biggest stars in the game of golf, along with their family members, take on Augusta National‘s stunning short course for the annual Masters Par 3 Contest.

And there was British success with Matt Wallace taking the title after a play-off with veteran Sandy Lyle.

Wallace and Lyle tied on five-under-par – one shot clear of Martin Kaymer, Bubba Watson and Devon Bling – before the Englishman took the spoils on the third play-off hole.

There was some confusion over the scoring, with many people believing Lyle had taken the title, but once that was cleared up it was the Augusta rookie who prevailed.

Par-3 Tournament Highlights

The first hole in one of the day was from Mark O’Meara

Shane Lowry got off to an incredible start to his round, Aceing the 2nd hole

Sergio Garcia’s wife Anglea shows that she has some game!

Sandy Lyle was the early leader – five under par for his nine holes

Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth were playing together and they were also enjoying themselves letting a young patron have a putt.

Amateur Devon Bling had a very special moment with a hole in one on the 7th.

Following him dislocating his ankle celebrating last year Tony Finau came prepared on the 7th with a special shoe just for the hole.

Matt Wallace is at Augusta for the first time and he celebrated with what turned out to be the 100th hole in one on the par-3 tournament and 4th of the day.