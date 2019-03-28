The first Major of the year has a purse of $11 million with $1.9 million going to the winner on Sunday

US Masters Prize Money

The first Major of the Year is upon us in the form of the 2019 US Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

US Masters Prize Money 2019

Last year the Total Prize Money for the US Masters was $11 million – in 2019 the prize fund will be announced during the week itself.

The winner of the US Masters 2018, Patrick Reed, won $1,980,000 – so we will have to wait and see if the winner in 2019 will be the first to take home $2 million

The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downwards from $27,060 depending on their scores.

Obviously there is much anticipation and excitement going into the tournament with Rory McIlroy going for his career grand slam and Tiger Woods of course in the field.

Last year was a fantastic exhibition of golf, with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed battling it out in the final group.

Patrick Reed was not the fans favourite, but played superbly to claim his first major championship.

Related: US Masters Golf Betting Tips

But it will do well to top the feel good story of 2017 though as Sergio Garcia picked up his first Major win of his career in a Sunday duel with Justin Rose.

Related: US Masters Leaderboard

Golf Monthly Instruction

The Spaniard had to play some of his finest shots ever just to remain in contention with Rose, with his second shot into the par-5 15th being the pick of the bunch.

That led to a legendary eagle:

A playoff ensued and Garcia proceeded to birdie the extra hole to win his first Major at the 74th time of asking.

Continues below