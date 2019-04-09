There are a huge amount of markets to take interest in, with some really good offers also available.

The US Masters Special Bets To Not Miss Out On

The US Masters is always an exciting time for people who like to bet on golf. There are a huge amount of markets to take interest in, with some really good offers also available.

I have looked around the markets and noted down the bets that you should take note of this week.

US Masters Special Bets

Jordan Spieth is 20/1 to lead the Masters after round 1 – The best round of golf in the final round of of last year’s Masters was from Jordan Spieth – he is playing poorly, but he is a great horse for this course. Won wire-to-wire in 2015 – and these are very good odds – he is also in the final group on Thursday – if conditions are calm he may get the easiest scoring conditions.

Sergio Garcia to be top European player at 20/1 – The 2017 winner felt the pressure last year, and of course famously managed to shoot a 13 on the 15th hole. The Spaniard has not had a quiet year with issues on the course including being disqualified. But he has had five top 10s this year and is playing some pretty decent golf – so like him at these odds.

US MASTERS PODCAST

Will there be a hole in one – Yes 4/6 – Never great odds, but a fun market to be involved with. Cheer on every player and enjoy the 16th hole on Sunday with its very accessible pin. Last year Charley Hoffman holed out late on Sunday evening, and it led to wild celebrations in my household.

