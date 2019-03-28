US Masters TV Coverage 2019

While Sky may have full live coverage of all four days, you’ll still be able to watch the live action from the Masters at the weekend on the BBC
US Masters TV Coverage
The wait is finally over to for the 2019 US Masters -but how do you get to watch the action?
Sky contract customers
Sky Sports will be showing live coverage of all four days on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Main Event Golf channels with additional live coverage of Par 3 contest on Wednesday.
They’ll also have live coverage from the range on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before the Par 3 contest.
Related: US Masters Leaderboard
Sky Sports may now hold the main live TV rights in the UK, but there is still scope to enjoy some or all of the Masters on TV if you’re not a Sky Sports contract customer.
Sky non-contract customers
If you don’t have a Sky contract but want to treat yourself for a day or a week, you can open a NowTV account and buy a pass for a day, week or month, which will give you full coverage of all seven Sky Sports channels on any supported device.
BUY NOW: Sky Sports Now TV Pass from as little at £8.99 per day or £14.99 a week
BBC
The BBC are once again covering The Masters this year on TV and radio. Full timings are at the bottom of the page.
Continues Below
10 Things You Can’t Do At Augusta National
Augusta National, annual host of the US Masters,…
HOW TO WATCH THE MASTERS
2019 US Masters TV Coverage – Sky Sports TV Times – All Times Subject To Change
Monday 7 April – Live Masters On The Range – Sky Sports Main Event (17:00), Sky Sports Golf (17:00), Sky Sports Mix (17:00)
Tuesday 8 April – Live Masters On The Range – Sky Sports Main Event (14:00), Sky Sports Golf (14:00), Sky Sports Mix (14:00)
Wednesday 9 April – Live Masters On The Range – Sky Sports Main Event (14:00), Sky Sports Golf (14:00), Sky Sports Mix (14:00)
Wednesday 10 April – Live Masters Par 3 – Sky Sports Main Event (19:00), Sky Sports Golf (19:00), Sky Sports Mix (19:00)
Thursday 11 April – Masters Tournament – Sky Sports Golf (19:00), Sky Sports Main Event (19:00)
Friday 12 April – Thursday Highlights – BBC (17.45) Masters Tournament – Sky Sports Golf (19:00), Sky Sports Main Event (19:00)
Saturday 13 April – Masters Tournament – Sky Sports Golf (19:00), Sky Sports Mix (19:00), Sky Sports Main Event (20:00)
Sunday 14 April – Masters Tournament – Sky Sports Golf (18:00), Sky Sports Mix (18:00), Sky Sports Main Event (19:00)
Related: Why do the caddies all wear the same uniform at The Masters?
BUY NOW: Sky Sports Now TV Pass from as little at £8.99 per day or £14.99 a week
2019 US Masters TV Coverage – BBC TV Times – All Times Subject To Changes
While some think the BBC now has no Masters TV rights, this is not true, and indeed, there will still be live coverage on the BBC on Saturday and Sunday evenings. The full BBC schedule is as follows…
TV coverage:
Wednesday 10 April – Masters Preview – BBC Two – 23:15 – 23:45
Friday 11 April – Golf: Masters Highlights – BBC Two – 17:45 – 18:45
Saturday 12 April – Golf: Masters Highlights – 13:15 – 14:15
Saturday 13 April – Golf: The Masters (Live) – 19:30 – 00:00
Sunday 14 April – Golf: The Masters (Live) – 18:30 – 00:00
Extra coverage:
Connected TV and the BBC Sport website and app viewers have four extra streams to choose from, including live coverage of Amen Corner, holes 15 & 16 and a featured group. A mix of the best will also be available on the Red Button.
Saturday and Sunday extra coverage:
• Masters on the Range: 1600-1800 each day
• Featured Group: 1515-0015 each day
• Amen Corner: 1645-2300 each day
• Holes 15 & 16: Live 1730-2330 each day
• Plus: Red Button coverage (best content at the time of four streams) – 1730-0000.
Related: US Masters prize money 2018
Radio 5 live coverage:
Thursday 11 April – The Masters – 21:00 -2 2:00
Friday 12 April – The Masters – 21:00 – 22:00
Saturday 13 April – The Masters – 21:00 – 01-00
Sunday 14 April – The Masters – 20:00 – 01-00
Stay up to date with all the Masters news by following Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram