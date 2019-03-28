US Masters TV Coverage 2019

While Sky may have full live coverage of all four days, you’ll still be able to watch the live action from the Masters at the weekend on the BBC

US Masters TV Coverage

The wait is finally over to for the 2019 US Masters -but how do you get to watch the action?

Sky contract customers

Sky Sports will be showing live coverage of all four days on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Main Event Golf channels with additional live coverage of Par 3 contest on Wednesday.

They’ll also have live coverage from the range on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before the Par 3 contest.

Related: US Masters Leaderboard

Sky Sports may now hold the main live TV rights in the UK, but there is still scope to enjoy some or all of the Masters on TV if you’re not a Sky Sports contract customer.

Sky non-contract customers

If you don’t have a Sky contract but want to treat yourself for a day or a week, you can open a NowTV account and buy a pass for a day, week or month, which will give you full coverage of all seven Sky Sports channels on any supported device.

BUY NOW: Sky Sports Now TV Pass from as little at £8.99 per day or £14.99 a week

BBC

The BBC are once again covering The Masters this year on TV and radio. Full timings are at the bottom of the page.

Continues Below