Watch: Angela Garcia almost makes hole-in-one

Sergio Garcia's wife Angela almost made an ace during the Masters Par 3 Contest

Last year’s Masters Par 3 Contest saw an amateur make a hole-in-one with Jack Nicklaus’ grandson and this year almost saw another.

Sergio Garcia’s wife Angela was teeing off on the 9th hole and came very close to making an ace.

Angela has a strong connection with the game of golf, having previously been a US collegiate golfer and a Golf Channel employee.

Sergio and Angela also have a very strong connection to Augusta, with Sergio’s 2017 victory and their daughter who was named Azalea.

