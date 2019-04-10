Sergio Garcia's wife Angela almost made an ace during the Masters Par 3 Contest
WATCH: Angela Garcia Almost Makes Hole-In-One
Last year’s Masters Par 3 Contest saw an amateur make a hole-in-one with Jack Nicklaus’ grandson and this year almost saw another.
Sergio Garcia’s wife Angela was teeing off on the 9th hole and came very close to making an ace.
Watch: Angela Garcia almost makes hole-in-one –
Angela has a strong connection with the game of golf, having previously been a US collegiate golfer and a Golf Channel employee.
Sergio and Angela also have a very strong connection to Augusta, with Sergio’s 2017 victory and their daughter who was named Azalea.
Read more: Who is Angela Garcia?
Angela Garcia Fires Back At Rich Lerner Over Baby Name Comment
Angela Garcia was not happy about Rich Lerner's…
Matt Wallace Wins US Masters Par 3 Contest – Highlights
The Englishman was the first winner of the…
Who Is Sergio Garcia’s Wife?
Sergio Garcia's wife has inspired the Spaniard to…
US Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019 – Pre Tournament Picks
Check out who we think we be wearing…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels