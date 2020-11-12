The big American strained his way up the 13th hole eventually signing for a 7.

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Struggles To 7 On 13

A lot of the pre-round hype for the 1st round of The Masters focused on Bryson DeChambeau and how he was going to attempt to overpower the golf course.

With the 2020 tournament taking place in November and without any patrons, DeChambeau himself acknowledged that because of his extreme length he was going to be able to hit shots on lines previously impossible.

Related: The Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020

On Tuesday he said; “this year, it’s going to be different because I’m going to be able to hit it on certain lines where Patrons would be, and I feel like that it does provide me a little bit of an advantage in that case to be able to hit into those areas without thinking about it at all….

“You look at 18, I’m hopefully going to be able to hit it over those bunkers where the Patrons would be. Another one would be 13 even. I can hit it through almost into 14 and they would be there, so this is a unique opportunity I think this year.”

However Bryson struggled to a 7 on the 13th hole. His drive ended up in the pine straw, not on the 14th hole, and from there he attempted to find the green.

That did not go well as he managed to find the bushes at the back of the 13th, he then played a provisional into Rae’s Creek. Luckily for him, he and his caddie found the first ball and took a drop.

From there he duffed his first chip no more than 10 yards, before chipping onto the green and two-putting.

On a hole he looked to demolish, he walked away with a 7 and you can watch how he played the hole via The Masters website.

This drew the ire of many people online who scoffed at his comments of Augusta being a par-67, and how he claimed he was going to overpower the course.

Of course Bryson could still bring it back and win the tournament, but he isn’t off to a great start…

Early Black Friday Deals –

Titleist Pro V1 Balls £41.95 £36.95 at Scottsdale Golf

Without doubt one of the best balls out there, the Pro V1 is below £37 at the moment – a real bargain. It’s also in the sale in the yellow colour, too. View Deal

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch £399.99 £299.99 at American Golf

If you are in the market for a GPS watch then Garmin make some of the best. This S60 is a case in point. It looks fantastic and has over 40,000 courses loaded onto it, you can use it’s drag-and-drop functionality to measure distances, hazards, and move pin positions. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots. Right now you can get $8 off on the Chrome Soft X balls if you want firmer feel and lower spin with the driver. View Deal

Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart $540 $229.99 with Rock Bottom Golf

Stewart Golf has improved its R1 Push cart with this R1-S model. During testing we thought the folding mechanism worked excellently and the ease of use when walking and pushing it makes it one of the best golf carts around. Add a splash of colour and a huge saving and you have a winner.

Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart Review View Deal

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram