He left himself just 124 yards into the 510 yard par-5 13th at Augusta National

WATCH: DeChambeau Cuts Corner On 13 At Augusta

When Bryson DeChambeau made the decision to bulk up and chase speed, we couldn’t help but think about the 13th at Augusta National during The Masters.

The Golfing Scientist is now the longest hitter in the elite game and the 13th at Augusta has been a discussion point for many years now around the distance debate.

Will they move the tee back? Will they move the tee further left? They may well do now.

Bryson messed up the 13th on day one at Augusta after pulling it well left but he obliterated it as we thought he may on Friday.

The US Open champion cut the corner with a huge drive and left himself just 124 yards into the 510 yard hole.

He seemed to hit a poor wedge but he got away with it to leave himself a very good look at eagle, which he will putt on Saturday morning after play was suspended due to daylight.

DeChambeau is at +1 after 30 holes and will have some work to do to make the cut when play resumes on Saturday morning.

Watch how he played the hole on The Masters website.

