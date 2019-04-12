The Spaniard reminded us all just how difficult golf can be

WATCH: Jon Rahm Shanks It From Middle Of Fairway

Jon Rahm reminded us all just how difficult golf can be during round two of The Masters.

The Spaniard was perfectly in the middle of the fairway on the 8th hole before hitting a hosel rocket straight into the trees on the right.

Watch Rahm’s shank below –

Luckily his ball didn’t hit any of the patrons and he recovered very well.

It didn’t seem to bother the former World No.2, who parred the hole and went out in two under par.