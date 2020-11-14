The Spaniard topped his second shot then compounded the error by hitting a tree

WATCH: Jon Rahm Tops Fairway Wood En-Route To Nightmare Double

Jon Rahm, the second-best golfer in the world, reminded us just how difficult the game is on Saturday afternoon at The Masters.

The Spaniard hit a beautiful drive up the reachable par-5 8th hole and then cold-topped his fairway wood.

Unfortunately it was also hooked and he left himself with a tricky punch shot out to the green.

Things then went from bad to worse as he hit a tree and his ball bounded back into a bush.

Rahm then took a drop, found the green and two putted for a double-bogey 7.

That dropped him six behind leader Dustin Johnson – ouch.

