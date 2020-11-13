The four-time Major winner has some work to do to make the cut at Augusta National

WATCH: “That’s So Bad!” – McIlroy Falters At The Masters

“He’s miles off the pace isn’t he. The quality is so poor. He’s miles away,” Paul McGinley said on the Sky Sports commentary about Rory McIlroy in round one of The Masters.

“Gonna have to do something special just to make the cut.”

Related: Best Black Friday Golf Deals

McIlroy began Friday with nine holes to play and found himself three over after 16 holes as a couple of sketchy shots cost him dearly.

The four-time Major winner hit it well left on 13 to bogey after taking a drop and then voiced his frustrations after a shocker on 16.

“That’s so bad!” he said, after pulling it well left into the water on the par-3.

WATCH: “That’s So Bad!” – McIlroy Falters At The Masters

McIlroy recovered for a bogey but will have to find his rhythm if he wants to make the cut.

At the time of writing he is 10 off the lead.

For all the latest Masters news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram