The four-time Major winner has some work to do to make the cut at Augusta National
WATCH: “That’s So Bad!” – McIlroy Falters At The Masters
“He’s miles off the pace isn’t he. The quality is so poor. He’s miles away,” Paul McGinley said on the Sky Sports commentary about Rory McIlroy in round one of The Masters.
“Gonna have to do something special just to make the cut.”
Related: Best Black Friday Golf Deals
McIlroy began Friday with nine holes to play and found himself three over after 16 holes as a couple of sketchy shots cost him dearly.
The four-time Major winner hit it well left on 13 to bogey after taking a drop and then voiced his frustrations after a shocker on 16.
“That’s so bad!” he said, after pulling it well left into the water on the par-3.
WATCH: “That’s So Bad!” – McIlroy Falters At The Masters
McIlroy recovered for a bogey but will have to find his rhythm if he wants to make the cut.
At the time of writing he is 10 off the lead.
Early Black Friday Deals spotted so far –
Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Balls (One Dozen)
£44.99 £34.95 with Golf Gear Direct
Get more than £10 off these premium Z-Star XV golf balls from Srixon.
Rife RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder
£249 £149 at American Golf
A rangefinder with excellent value, this Rife RX5 model provides highly accurate distance measurements whilst also maintaining a sleek design. It also caters for slope measurements and has a flag lock feature too, right now you can get one with £100 off.
GolfBuddy Aim L10 Rangefinder
$329.99 $219.99 at Rock Bottom Golf
The rangefinder just below the L10 Voice is the L10 which you can get with over $100 off right now. It has many of the same features as the model above but is lacking the voice feature.
Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart
$540 $229.99 with Rock Bottom Golf
Stewart Golf has improved its R1 Push cart with this R1-S model. During testing we thought the folding mechanism worked excellently and the ease of use when walking and pushing it makes it one of the best golf carts around. Add a splash of colour and a huge saving and you have a winner.
Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart Review
For all the latest Masters news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram