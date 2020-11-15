The 15-time Major winner had a nightmare on the 12th in the final round...

WATCH: Tiger Woods Makes 10 On 12th At Augusta

Tiger Woods was having a very solid Masters defence…until he reached Amen Corner on Sunday.

The 15-time Major winner had a complete disaster on the par-3 12th hole, where he visited the water three times.

Woods came up short with his tee shot and then spun his third back into Rae’s Creek.

His fifth went long into the bunker and he thinned his sixth back into the drink.

Woods then took another drop, back in the bunker, and splashed it out before two-putting for a 10.

The 10 dropped him from three under to four over, and +9 on the day.

His previous worst hole at Augusta National was an 8 on the par-5 15th, and his worst ever score on a par-3 in a Major was a 6.

The worst score ever recorded on the hole was a 13 by Tom Wesikopf.

You can watch the hole via the Masters leaderboard.

