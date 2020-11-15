As Dustin Johnson slips into a nice new jacket, he can look forward to a lot more nice things coming his way in the future

What Dustin Johnson Gets For Winning The Masters

The first reward for the new US Masters champion was a kiss and a cuddle from his fiancee, Paulina Gretzky – then it was time to slip on a certain Green Jacket.

Johnson, who won by five strokes on Sunday, can now look forward to the off-season knowing he has finally got the second Major monkey off his back.

Of course, the American has lots more to look forward to, courtesy of what was a commanding victory at Augusta National – for winning The Masters carries more than just a few perks.

Johnson will exit Magnolia Lane on Sunday evening – or quite possibly Monday morning – at least $2,070,000 (£1.57m) better off.

For a man who’s won over $68m on the PGA Tour alone, it’s not a life-changing sum of money.

Winning the Masters isn’t about the big payday – it’s the money-can’t-buy perks that matter more.

For starters, the world number one will receive one of the game’s most famous pieces of silverware – the Masters Trophy, as well as a gold medal.

It’s the titles players like Johnson play for.

“As a kid, I dreamed of winning The Masters, having Tiger pull the Green Jacket on you,” he said afterwards.

Perks Of Winning The Masters

Then there are the invites and exemptions.

Johnson doesn’t strike you as the type of player who worries too much about the future, but who knows what’s around the corner – plenty of big names have seen their form disappear.

The winner of The Masters gets a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, the US Open, the Open Championship, and the PGA Championship, which has to relieve a little bit of pressure no matter who you are.

And having joined a special list of players to have triumphed at Augusta, Johnson will receive a lifetime exemption into the tournament, plus he’ll be welcomed into the club as an honorary member.

His first job, when he returns to Augusta as defending champion in six months’ time, will be to choose The Champions Dinner.

Pimento cheese sandwiches all round.

