The BBC will not be showing live coverage of The Masters this year...

When Are The Masters Highlights On BBC?

The final Major is upon us after a long wait, with The Masters finally taking place in November in what has been a turbulent year.

This year’s tournament will look very different due to the time of the year, the lack of fans on-site at Augusta National and the fact that it will not be shown live on the BBC for the first time in decades.

The BBC will only show highlights of The Masters this year with all live coverage in the UK broadcast on Sky Sports.

As well as highlights of each day, the BBC will also broadcast live radio coverage from Friday to Sunday.

Masters Highlights BBC

The BBC will show highlights of the first three rounds for an hour and a half, with their final round highlights show lasting two hours.

Thursday 12th – Round One highlights

11.30pm – 1am: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Friday 13th – Round Two highlights

11.20pm – 12.50am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Saturday 14th – Round Three highlights

10.40pm – 12.10am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Sunday 15th – Final Round highlights

10.20pm – 12.20am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Masters Radio Coverage BBC

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of the final three rounds.

Friday 13th – Round Two live radio coverage

7pm – 10pm: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds

Saturday 14th – Round Three live radio coverage

7pm – 10pm: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds

Sunday 15th – Final Round live radio coverage

4pm – 7.30pm: BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

