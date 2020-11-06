The BBC will not be showing live coverage of The Masters this year...
When Are The Masters Highlights On BBC?
The final Major is upon us after a long wait, with The Masters finally taking place in November in what has been a turbulent year.
This year’s tournament will look very different due to the time of the year, the lack of fans on-site at Augusta National and the fact that it will not be shown live on the BBC for the first time in decades.
The BBC will only show highlights of The Masters this year with all live coverage in the UK broadcast on Sky Sports.
As well as highlights of each day, the BBC will also broadcast live radio coverage from Friday to Sunday.
Masters Highlights BBC
The BBC will show highlights of the first three rounds for an hour and a half, with their final round highlights show lasting two hours.
Thursday 12th – Round One highlights
11.30pm – 1am: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Friday 13th – Round Two highlights
11.20pm – 12.50am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Saturday 14th – Round Three highlights
10.40pm – 12.10am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Sunday 15th – Final Round highlights
10.20pm – 12.20am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Masters Radio Coverage BBC
The BBC will broadcast live coverage of the final three rounds.
Friday 13th – Round Two live radio coverage
7pm – 10pm: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds
Saturday 14th – Round Three live radio coverage
7pm – 10pm: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds
Sunday 15th – Final Round live radio coverage
4pm – 7.30pm: BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds
