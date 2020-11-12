The BBC has been left with highlights-only TV coverage for the 2020 Masters after Sky Sports signed an exclusive rights deal

Why Is The Masters Not On BBC?

Sadly for terrestrial TV golf fans, it seems the BBC’s golfing days are numbered if not gone forever.

This year marks the first since 1955 when the BBC will have beamed precisely zero live Major championship golf into our living rooms.

Related: Best Black Friday Golf Deals

The corporation had still been due to air Olympic golf from Japan. But with the event postponed as a result of coronavirus, terrestrial TV golf viewers will have been completely bereft of big event coverage in 2020.

The good old days

Viewers of a particular vintage will fondly remember Steve Rider’s hair blowing about in the wind in the BBC’s open-sided Augusta booth, with Peter Alliss deliciously describing iconic moments like Sandy Lyle’s 7-iron in 1988 as the ball trundled back down the slope to makeable range – “this could spin; this could go”.

Even last year, there was sufficient live coverage over the weekend for non-Sky customers to get a more than healthy fix of Tiger’s remarkable victory.

But this year, nothing, I’m afraid.

So, why is the Masters not on BBC this year?

The Radio Times website simply says: “There will be no live coverage of the tournament on BBC in 2020 after Sky signed an exclusive deal with tournament officials.”

So this year, if you want to watch live coverage of The Masters in the UK, it will only be via Sky Sports.

It will be showing live coverage of all four days on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Main Event Golf channels.

If you don’t have Sky, don’t despair – a Now TV Sky Sports Pass is an excellent alternative for those who don’t want to commit to a long-term contract.

You can get a day or month pass giving you access to all 11 Sky Sports Channels, which will stream on pretty much every modern device.

At the time of writing, the prices were £9.98 for a day pass or £24.99 per month for a three month pass (auto-renews so you must cancel in time).

BBC TV highlights and live radio

BBC will still offer TV highlights packages, however.

These will be anchored by Scot, Eilidh Barbour, and go out at the following times on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app:

Thursday 12th – Round One highlights

11.30pm – 1am

Friday 13th – Round Two highlights

11.20pm – 12.50am

Saturday 14th – Round Three highlights

10.40pm – 12.10am

Sunday 15th – Final Round highlights

10.20pm – 12.20am

There will also be live BBC radio coverage from Friday to Sunday as follows:

Friday 13th – Round Two live radio coverage

7pm – 10pm: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds

Saturday 14th – Round Three live radio coverage

7pm – 10pm: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds

Sunday 15th – Final Round live radio coverage

4pm – 7.30pm: BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

Titleist Pro V1 Balls £41.95 £36.95 at Scottsdale Golf

Without doubt one of the best balls out there, the Pro V1 is below £37 at the moment – a real bargain. It’s also in the sale in the yellow colour, too. View Deal

Under Armour Elevated Tour Baseball Cap £30 £18.90 at Scottsdale Golf

Coming in size M/L, this Under Armour baseball cap is available in both grey and navy with over £11 off its usual price of £30. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

Save eight dollars today on Callaway’s Chrome Soft golf balls. A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

You can also get the same saving on the Chrome Soft X balls if you want firmer feel and lower spin with the driver. View Deal

Stay up to date with all the Masters news by following Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram