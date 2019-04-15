William Hill paid out $1.275 to a single customer after Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters

Woods Masters Win Results In William Hill’s Largest Ever Payout

Tiger Woods won his 15th Major Championship on Sunday to cause a large dent to William Hill’s bank balance.

The 43-year-old was one of the tournament favourites and could be backed at around the 14/1 mark, which is what one punter in Vegas got him at.

That specific punter placed a whopping $85,000 on the Big Cat, resulting in the first million dollar liability in US betting history.

William Hill will be paying out a massive $1.275m to that particular gambler, and it was bad news in the UK too.

‘Tiger was also extremely well backed in the UK and was not the result the bookies were hoping for,’ a William Hill press release read.

You can imagine that many other bookies across the UK and rest of world will also be feeling slightly dented today after Woods’ victory.

“We will be writing a cheque for $1,275,000 after Tiger delivered for our Las Vegas customer,” said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

“As far as we can tell that is the biggest ever sports payout in our 85 year history.”

You would imagine that this sum could change the punter’s life, although if you have enough cash to bet $85,000 on a single bet, perhaps the money carry the weight it would with us mere mortals.

Continuing with big money, Woods won $2,070,000 with his victory in what was the first time the Masters winner’s cheque exceeded $2m.

In 1996 he won $486,000, less than a quarter of this year’s tally.

In 2001, his second Masters title, Tiger took home $1,008,000 which was the first ever $1m+ first prize in the tournament’s history.

