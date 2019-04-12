On the 13th hole, Johnson had a bit of a moment to forget.

Zach Johnson Accidentally Hits Ball During Practice Swing

Sometimes even professionals and Masters champions make the simplest of mistakes on the golf course.

Two-time Major winner Zach Johnson made the cardinal sin of standing too close to his ball during a practice swing on the 13th tee today. He then proceeded to hit it with his driver and it then ricocheted off the tee marker and didn’t leave the tee box. This drew probably the first swear word of Johnson’s career ever caught on camera.

Watch the moment for yourself below;

Johnson had just bogeyed the tough par-3 12th so maybe that annoyance was still on his mind as he set to his pre-shot routine for the opening shot of the par-5. Regardless, whilst it is funny, there is indeed no penalty here.