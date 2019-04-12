On the 13th hole, Johnson had a bit of a moment to forget.
Zach Johnson Accidentally Hits Ball During Practice Swing
Sometimes even professionals and Masters champions make the simplest of mistakes on the golf course.
Two-time Major winner Zach Johnson made the cardinal sin of standing too close to his ball during a practice swing on the 13th tee today. He then proceeded to hit it with his driver and it then ricocheted off the tee marker and didn’t leave the tee box. This drew probably the first swear word of Johnson’s career ever caught on camera.
Watch the moment for yourself below;
Johnson had just bogeyed the tough par-3 12th so maybe that annoyance was still on his mind as he set to his pre-shot routine for the opening shot of the par-5. Regardless, whilst it is funny, there is indeed no penalty here.
Zach Johnson What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at Zach Johnson's clubs
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Zach Johnson
Get to know Zach Johnson with these 10…
15 Things You Didn’t Know About Matt Kuchar
Get to know Matt Kuchar with these 15…
Ian Poulter What’s In The Bag?
Poulter has 13 Titleist clubs in his bag…
In the past we have all heard the chuckling of our playing partners with the customary call of “that’s one”. But in this day and age striking the ball on the tee during a practice swing is no longer a penalty.
Because the incident took place on the tee box, his ball was not yet in-play, and therefore he is allowed to replace it provided he had no intent to hit it.
After stopping to check with his two playing partners Ian Poulter and Matt Kuchar who both agreed there was no intent, Johnson picked up his ball and replaced it on the tee.
He then calmly made birdie to get him back on track after that bogey at the 12th.
Out of the three players in the group it is the Englishman Poulter who is currently highest on the leader board at five-under with Kuchar closely following behind on four-under. At the time of writing Francesco Molinari sits atop the pile but there is a long way to go.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news from The Masters.