Masters 2014: on-the-ground gallery

Golf Monthly's On-the-ground gallery, with pictures by Robin Barwick, courtesy of Mercedes-Benz, Global Sponsor of the 2014 Masters

The first 2014 Masters practice day was shrouded in clowd and spattered in rain as a wave of murky weather swept over Augusta National.

Players like Thomas Bjorn and two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal took to the course before sirens sounded to signal the end of play.

The Masters forecast is, however, scheduled to improve over the next few days, with Augusta’s blooming azaleas set to appear during tournament play.

Click here for a Masters 2014 preview day two gallery