‘On the ground’ gallery: Masters Tuesday

Golf Monthly's 'On the ground' gallery, with pictures by Robin Barwick, courtesy of Mercedes-Benz, Global Sponsor of the 2015 Masters

It was damp and misty on Tuesday morning at Augusta National, but it takes weather a lot worse than that to deter the droves of patrons from walking through the gates. To many this is a pilgrimage to their golfing holy land.

A face in the crowd: Tiger Woods drives off the eighth tee in practice at Augusta National on Tuesday morning, attracting a gallery more akin to the final day’s play. While his form is uncertain, Tiger’s appeal remains magnetic.

Tiger Woods and Mark O’Meara make their way up the eighth fairway at Augusta on Tuesday.

50 shades of green: golfers will be hoping they can avoid the drop zone on 15 all week at Augusta, not just during practice rounds.

Sunshine failed to light up the 13th green on Tuesday morning at Augusta National, yet the beauty of this corner of the golf course is undimmed.

Kevin Na sharpens his wedges into the 13th green, playing over the Rea’s Creek tributary that looks to be running low so far this week. Definitely some playable lies down there on the gravel.

Sunshine finally breaks through, late in the afternoon at Augusta on Tuesday, here by the first fairway.

The flag on the first green catches the light at Augusta.

The view from behind the first green: once sunshine flooded the golf course at Augusta, very few players took advantage of the idyllic playing conditions. An earlier rain shower may have brought an early end to practice for some players, but so often in Georgia at this time of year, the finest weather follows the rain.

