Injuries have plagued Tiger Woods in recent years, but he is playing well and it would be unwise to rule him out at Augusta National.

Never Write Tiger Woods Off At Augusta National

Many believed Tiger Woods was finished but last years win at The Masters, and victories at the 2018 Tour Championship and 2019 ZOZO Championship, which subsequently tied him with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins ever, proved that Tiger in form is still capable of winning.

So the question remains, could Tiger win again at Augusta in 2020?

Well in terms of form he really has not played that much golf of late thanks to a stiff back and his decision to balance his workload at the start of the year. Given he wants to contend in the four Majors and then play in a Ryder Cup and the Olympics, this comes as no surprise.

That being said he did have a tied-9th at the Farmers Insurance Open which should not be sniffed at.

So let’s ignore the form somewhat and instead acknowledge something else. Tiger Woods clearly has a love affair with Augusta National like no other.

Since making his Masters debut in 1995 as an amateur, the 43-year old has featured twenty-two times in golf’s most prestigious event putting together 12 top-5 finishes.

Related: Greatest Masters Moments of Last 30 Years

Golf Monthly Instruction

It did not take long for Tiger to get accustomed to Augusta National. It took him just three events to record his record-breaking win there in 1997 where he won by 12 shots. He was only 21-years old.

Since then, he has won a further four times including 2005 whee he pulled off THAT chip.

Related: 12 Greatest Masters Shots

He has missed the cut just once; in 1996 at his second Masters tournament. That disappointment clearly did not effect his confidence as he would blitz the field a year later.

And let’s not forget that Tiger battled some of the finest golfers in the world in last years tournament. He outlasted Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari and other world-class players to win his 15th Major title. Absolutely nobody knew Tiger still had the ability to play at that level in him. So why couldn’t he do the same in 2020?

As alluded to above, many people still question Tiger’s fitness, but Woods has defied expectations his whole life.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The 15-time Major Champion may not be the same player that dominated world golf for prolonged periods, but he is still Tiger Woods and as long as Tiger Woods is competing, you simply cannot write him off. Especially at Augusta.

Stay up to date with all the Masters news by following Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram