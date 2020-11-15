Punter Wins 150-1 Bet That Tiger Would Score 10 On A Hole

Tiger's horror show on Augusta's 155-yard par-3 12th, means one punter wins 150-1 bet when Tiger scores ten with three lost balls.

Punter wins at 150-1 when Tiger scores ten on one hole

When Tiger had a putt for nine on the 155-yard par-3 12th, one punter was willing him on to miss. When Tiger’s putt slipped by the left side, this man was richer. But he was only $150 richer having only bet a dollar.

But then what were the odds of Tiger making a 10 in this year’s Masters? The bookies had said 150-1. But you know the old saying, ‘you never meet a poor bookie’.

RELATED: Great Black Friday golf deals

Tiger had never recorded a double-figure score of any hole in his professional career. That’s a lot of holes. Thousands upon thousands of them. And so 150-1 was pretty lousy odds considering.

The lucky punter was Teddy Greenstein, senior editor at PointsBet Sportsbook. He only placed the bet at 6am on Friday, by which time Tiger had already played most of his first round.

You can watch Tiger’s travails on Augusta’s 12th online. But if horror movies are not your thing, here is a brief summary:

His tee shot hits the bank in front of the green and rolls back into the water. He drops on the fairway, hits onto the green but the ball rolls off back into the water.

Third time lucky he clears the water but ends in sand behind the green.

He has a horrendous stance – left foot way above his right one – and chips over the green into water. He has to drop another one – now on his fourth ball – and his chip gets to the fringe of the green. He putts for a nine, and taps in for a ten.

Isn’t it good to know that these top professionals can sometimes play a game which we can relate to?

But Tiger soon bounced back. He made birdie on the next hole. In fact, he made birdie on five of the remaining six holes.

When John Daly shot a 10 at Bay Hill in 1998 on the 6th hole, he also birdied the next hole, a par 3. Tom Watson said to him: “That’s got to be the record for score differential on consecutive holes.” Daly replied: “Well I’m here to break records, Tom.”

Teddy Greenstein winning his 150-1 bet cost the bookies less than Tiger’s win cost William Hill last year. James Adducci, a 39-year-old, won $1.67 million off them having bet on Tiger at 14-1.

Moreover, it was the first time Adducci had laid a sports bet. He only did so as he had had a premonition that Tiger would win.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram