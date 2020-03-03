The Butler Cabin is probably one of the most important properties at Augusta National, but what exactly is it?

What Is The Butler Cabin At Augusta National?

Those that watch The Masters year after year will be familiar with the Butler Cabin, but was actually is it? Here we have taken a look.

The Butler Cabin is one of the most historic properties at Augusta and is a place in which Masters Champions remember with great fondness.

Directly after winning the tournament, the player who wins the Masters will be swiftly directed to the Butler Cabin, where he will be interviewed for the first time as a Champion. Jim Nantz, the lead commentator for CBS Sports in the US will be the man responsible for asking the questions of the latest Green Jacket winner.

The victorious player will also be presented with his Green Jacket for the first time by the previous year’s champion. Over the years this has thrown up some interesting moments – Tiger Woods giving the Green Jacket to arch rival Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth giving the Jacket to Danny Willet after seemingly throwing away the tournament himself on the back nine.

Related: US Masters Golf Betting Tips

If any of the amateurs make the cut, the player who finishes the highest out of all of them will also be present where they will be given their trophy for low amateur.

The Cabin is also home to American TV broadcasters who broadcast their coverage from the property.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Aside from the attention that the Cabin gets during Masters week, for the rest of the year it can be used as a place to stay for members and their guests.

The Cabin was constructed in 1964 and was named after Thomas Butler; who was a member at Augusta at the time.

The estate is one of ten cabins on the grounds of Augusta and along with the Eisenhower Cabin, the two are the most well-known.

Related: US Masters Weather

At the start of the Masters, every player in the field has the ambition to achieve entry into the Butler Cabin come Sunday.

Trending On Golf Monthly

But only a few play well enough to realise their dream.

Stay up to date with all the Masters news by following Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram