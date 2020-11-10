Make sure you miss none of the action from Augusta National and The Masters.
The Masters TV Coverage 2020
After a very long time has passed since Tiger Woods’ victory in 2019, The Masters is back this week this time in an unusual November slot in the calendar.
The anticipation is palpable and it is an event you will not want to miss, but how do you get to watch the action? Below are all the details.
One of the best ways to watch the action will be through Sky Sports. Sky Sports will be showing live coverage of all four days on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Main Event Golf channels.
Now TV Sky Sports Pass
If you do not have Sky then a Now TV Sky Sports Pass is an excellent alternative. The beauty of one of these passes is not only would you get the golf but also football, cricket, Formula 1 and a whole host of other sporting events. It will also stream on pretty much every modern device too.
Right now you can get a day pass for only £9.98.
A Month Pass plus Boost HD is available right now for 25% off too.
Sadly for the first time in a long time the BBC will show no live coverage from the event however, wherever you are in the world, there are still a number of ways for you to watch the event from a Now TV pass, to purchasing a VPN.
ExpressVPN
VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.
Sky Sports Masters Coverage
Both Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action during the week.
- Thursday 12.30pm-6pm Featured Groups coverage, 6pm-10.30pm
- Friday 12.30pm-6pm Featured Groups coverage, 6pm-10.30pm
- Saturday 5pm-10pm
- Sunday 2pm-8pm
BBC Masters Coverage
The BBC will only be showing highlights of the tournament this year and below are all the dates and times.
- Thursday 12th – Round One highlights
11.30pm – 1am: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
- Friday 13th – Round Two highlights
11.20pm – 12.50am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
- Saturday 14th – Round Three highlights
10.40pm – 12.10am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
- Sunday 15th – Final Round highlights
10.20pm – 12.20am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Masters Coverage In The US
The coverage in the United States will be shared between The Golf Channel, ESPN and CBS.
- Thursday 8am-1pm Golf Channel, 1pm-5.30pm ESPN
- Friday 8am-1pm Golf Channel, 1pm-5.30pm ESPN
- Saturday 9am-1pm Golf Channel, 1pm-5pm CBS
- Sunday 7am-10am Golf Channel, 10am-3pm CBS
