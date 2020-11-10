Make sure you miss none of the action from Augusta National and The Masters.

The Masters TV Coverage 2020

After a very long time has passed since Tiger Woods’ victory in 2019, The Masters is back this week this time in an unusual November slot in the calendar.

The anticipation is palpable and it is an event you will not want to miss, but how do you get to watch the action? Below are all the details.

One of the best ways to watch the action will be through Sky Sports. Sky Sports will be showing live coverage of all four days on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Main Event Golf channels.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass

If you do not have Sky then a Now TV Sky Sports Pass is an excellent alternative. The beauty of one of these passes is not only would you get the golf but also football, cricket, Formula 1 and a whole host of other sporting events. It will also stream on pretty much every modern device too.

Right now you can get a day pass for only £9.98.

A Month Pass plus Boost HD is available right now for 25% off too. More Info

Sadly for the first time in a long time the BBC will show no live coverage from the event however, wherever you are in the world, there are still a number of ways for you to watch the event from a Now TV pass, to purchasing a VPN.

ExpressVPN

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free. More Info

Sky Sports Masters Coverage

Both Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action during the week.

Thursday 12.30pm-6pm Featured Groups coverage, 6pm-10.30pm

Friday 12.30pm-6pm Featured Groups coverage, 6pm-10.30pm

Saturday 5pm-10pm

Sunday 2pm-8pm

BBC Masters Coverage

The BBC will only be showing highlights of the tournament this year and below are all the dates and times.

Thursday 12th – Round One highlights

11.30pm – 1am: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Friday 13th – Round Two highlights

11.20pm – 12.50am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Saturday 14th – Round Three highlights

10.40pm – 12.10am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Sunday 15th – Final Round highlights

10.20pm – 12.20am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Masters Coverage In The US

The coverage in the United States will be shared between The Golf Channel, ESPN and CBS.

