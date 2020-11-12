There will be no spectators – patrons as Augusta National calls them – at this year’s Masters. But why?

Why Are There No Patrons At The Masters?

When the Masters was postponed from its usual April slot to this November, it had been intended that patrons would be allowed in in November.

So why the change of heart? Why are there no patrons at the Masters? Well, it is because of Covid-19. Particularly it is because Georgia has been one of the States in America most hit by it.

When the decision to go ahead without patrons was announced in August, only Florida and California had a greater number of active coronavirus cases.

Moreover, they, and those who had tickets to the cancelled 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, have exclusive access to the new patrons online store. Only patrons can buy from here. Even then they are limited to two purchases each.

Players at the Masters have spoken before of the almost eerie silence around Augusta’s 12th green. (Posters of this hole and its iconic Hogan Bridge are available at the patrons online store for $35 by the way.). That part of the course has never had spectators, I mean patrons. Now the whole course will be, and feel, like that.

Of course to the players the lack of a crowd will not be a new feeling this season. Only a couple of tour events have had spectators present since the season’s resumption in June.

But to Fred Ridley this remains a regret.

“Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing,” he said.

The guests who come from around the world are a key component to making the tournament so special. We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021.”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels