Tiger last played Bellerive Country Club during a practice round for the WGC-American Express Championship in 2001.

Tiger Woods To Play Bellerive For First Time Since 9/11

The 2019 host of the PGA Championship is not usually on the rotation of courses that host Majors regularly. Its last Major championship was back in 1992 at the PGA Championship which was won by Nick Price.

In fact Bellerive Country Club has not hosted a tournament on the PGA Tour since the 2008 BMW Championship which was won by Camillo Villegas.

As a result, for many of the players it will be an unknown entity this week, but for one player it will always be synonymous with one of the most tragic days in America’s short history.

Tiger Woods was playing a practice round for the 2001 WGC-American Express Championship alongside Mike Weir but their minds would be taken off golf very quickly after the first plane went into the World Trade Centre.

“I was playing a practice round and the first plane hit, and then we got pulled off the golf course,” said Woods of the 9/11 attacks. “By the time we got in, unfortunately, we had the chance to see the second plane hit.”

As you would expect, the tournament was cancelled which left many of the players with a considerable conundrum. No planes were flying so each player had to find their own way home and use their initiative.

“I drove home on [Sept.] 13. Obviously, everything was grounded in the States. I took the courtesy car and basically drove, I think, 17 hours home,” Woods said. “I had a lot of reflecting to do during that time.”

Woods is looking to collect his 15th Major Championship this week. He narrowly lost out at The Open Championship a few weeks ago as he had the lead with 8 holes remaining but unfortunately he could not close out the victory.