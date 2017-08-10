Nick Bonfield offers his opinion on why the USPGA is the best Major Championship of the year

6 Reasons Why the USPGA is the Best Major

I’ve never quite understood why the USPGA Championship is sometimes held in less regard than the year’s other three Majors.

Since I’ve started watching golf on television, the USPGA has constantly produced more drama and excitement than its more-revered peers.

The Masters – as great as it is – is a limited-field event on a golf course that’s becoming increasingly easy to dominate.

The US Open is very regimented in terms of course set-up and The Open Championship rarely, if ever, deviates from what’s expected.

The USPGA, on the other hand, simply doesn’t follow a set formula, and that’s a major part of its allure.

Below, I take a look at six reason why I enjoy the USPGA Championship more than its three predecessors.

Great Golf Courses

One year we’re at a modern links course and the next we’re at one of the great parkland or woodland venues in the States.

The USPGA hops around the country, taking in some of the very best layouts on the way.

There’s no strict remit in terms of characteristics, meaning the PGA of America can choose some of the USA’s top courses that perhaps wouldn’t work for the US Open.

Take 2015, for example, when the tournament was at Whistling Straits, a stunning artificial links on the shores of Lake Michigan with water hazards and waste areas aplenty.

In 2014 and 2013, the USPGA took place at Valhalla at Oak Hill respectively, two of the most quintessentially American courses you could imagine.

It’s an event that can provide the variation none of the other three can.

The Best Field



You have to say the USPGA Championship presents the best field of any of the Majors.

The qualification criteria is geared towards having the most in-form players on the start sheet.

The vast majority of the top 100 players in the Official World Golf Ranking tee it up, unlike The Masters, which has an invitation-only field, and the US and Open Championships, which are open to qualification and therefore players who sit well outside the world’s top 100.

With those events, the top 50 and 60 are invited, meaning those between 60 and 100 in the rankings, who could potentially be playing really well, often miss out.

The inclusion of 20 club professionals also adds another dimension and sense of intrigue.

