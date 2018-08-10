There were plenty of complaints about the day one coverage of the 100th USPGA Championship, but could it spell a bright future for golf

Why Eleven Sports USPGA TV Coverage Is Good For Golf

Let me start by saying that the day one coverage of 100th USPGA Championship was not great.

It all started with the rights being brought by Eleven Sports only a couple of weeks ago, delayed app and website launches, lack of marketing and then interrupted live coverage which caused the company to give an apology.

Related: How To Watch The USPGA Championship

This all means that many UK and Ireland golf fans were frustrated that they couldn’t watch the 4th Major of the year in the way they had become accustomed.

For all these troubles with the coverage, there is huge potential for Eleven Sports to be a big hit for golf.

Golf has been hidden behind the pay to view packages of Sky for decades now, and with the BBC more or less giving up on their live golf coverage it has meant that if you couldn’t afford to pay for Sky it was very tricky to watch you favourite players from week to week.

Eleven Sports look like a very modern broadcasting company, no TV channel as of yet they show their sports, which they appear to have a lot of this year, on an app. Eleven Sports do offer a subscription to its channels, but it is much cheaper than some of the current pay per view packages.

But even more exciting was the live Facebook feed that Eleven Sports aired, something that is happening for round 1 and round 2, and is completely free to watch.