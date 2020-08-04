We explain how you can play the 2020 PGA Championship course.

How To Play TPC Harding Park

TPC Harding Park, the host course for the 2020 PGA Championship, is unlike most other golf courses that have had the honour of hosting one of the big four male Majors.

This is primarily because it is only the 4th municipally owned golf course to host the PGA Championship after Keller Golf Club (1932 and 1954), Tanglewood Golf Course (1974), and Bethpage Black (2019).

It is also regularly in the conversation as one of the best public courses in the U.S, whilst many Majors are hosted at private courses instead.

Given it is municipally-owned, the ability to go and play the course is open to the public, unlike many other golf courses in the four Major tournament rotation. So the question is, how do you play TPC Harding Park?

We explain how below.

TPC Harding Park offers two impressive courses open to the public: the Harding Park golf course and the Fleming 9. Both golf courses create a challenging and scenic experience for each golfer with towering Monterey Cypress trees and a tranquil Lake Merced.

TPC Harding Park offers a tiered greens fee rate structure for San Francisco and Bay Area residents, county residents and non-residents.

The best port of call here is to go to the website and book a tee time through that.

Alternatively if you want a membership, we recommend getting a TPC Membership which allows you to play over 30 premier daily fee, resort and private golf courses. Just some of them include TPC Harding Park, TPC Sawgrass, TPC Southwind and TPC Boston.

Additionally, to sweeten the deal of heading to San Francisco, there are several other world-class golf courses in the area to enjoy.

Right next door sits Olympic Club and San Francisco Golf Club. Further down the coast is also California Club of San Francisco and if you fancy a longer drive then the famous Monterrey Peninsula is a couple of hours away.

If you want to do something other than golf too, then San Francisco Zoo is nearby as is the Golden Gate Bridge. There is also plenty of things to do in the city of San Francisco as well.

How to get there

San Francisco International Airport receives international flights from many countries around the world and getting from there to the golf course is easy too.

You simply have to get onto the 101N and then follow signs to the I-280 which pretty much takes you most of the way.

Follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay in touch with the latest PGA Championship news.