There are a number of different ways to qualify for the first Major of the year...

How To Qualify For The PGA Championship

With the year’s first Major finally upon us, we look at how to qualify for the PGA Championship.

The tournament is unique in that it reserves 20 places for club professionals, who qualify through the PGA Professional National Championship.

However, that tournament was cancelled this year due to Covid-19, so the 20 PGA Pros have been selected via the PGA of America’s 2019 Professional Player of the Year Standings.

The PGA Championship is also the only Major that does not invite amateurs.

So, what exactly would you have to do to qualify for the field at TPC Harding Park this year?

You must be:

– A former winner of the PGA Championship

– A winner of one of the last five US Opens

– A winner of one of the last five Masters

– A winner of one of the last five Open Championships

– A winner of one of the last three Players Championships

Golf Monthly Instruction

– The most recent Senior PGA Champion

– One of the players to finish in the top 15 at last year’s tournament, including ties

– In the top 70 of the PGA Championship Points standings (based on official PGA Tour money earned, running from the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson to the 2020 3M Open))

– One of the the top 20 in the PGA of America’s 2019 Professional Player of the Year Standings

– A winner of a PGA Tour-approved tournament since the last PGA Championship

– One of the 2018 United States and European Ryder Cup team players (must be ranked inside world’s top 100)

– Additional players can also be invited, even if they don’t qualify under the above exemptions.

With this criteria, the tournament often attracts almost all of the world’s top 100 of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Note: Alternatives (reserves) will be added, if needed, via the PGA Championship Points system, i.e number 71 in the standings will be 1st reserve if not already qualified. It then goes down the list.

This year’s tournament takes place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco

Follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep up with all the latest USPGA news.