There are a number of different ways to qualify for the final major of the year...

How To Qualify For The USPGA Championship

With the season’s final major upon us, we look at how to qualify for the USPGA Championship.

The tournament is unique in that it reserves 20 places for club professionals, who qualify through the PGA Professional National Championship.

The USPGA Championship is also the only major that does not invite amateurs.

So, what exactly would you have to do to qualify for the field at Bellerive this year?

You must be:

– A former winner of the USPGA Championship

– A winner of one of the last five US Opens

– A winner of one of the last five Masters

– A winner of one of the last five Open Championships

– A winner of one of the last three Players Championships

– The most recent Senior PGA Champion

– One of the players to finish in the top 15 at last year’s tournament, including ties

– In the top 70 of the PGA Championship Points standings (running from ’17 WGC-Bridgestone – ’18 RBC Canadian Open)

– One of the players to finish in the top 20 at the PGA Professional National Championship

– A winner of a PGA Tour-approved tournament since the last USPGA Championship

– One of the 2016 United States and European Ryder Cup team players (must be ranked inside world’s top 100)

– Additional players can also be invited, even if they don’t qualify under the above exemptions.

