PGA Championship Best Ever Rounds
The PGA Championship takes place for the 102nd time this year and will be staged at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
After Branden Grace’s 62 at Royal Birkdale in 2017, 63 in a major is no longer record-equalling, but 16 men have shot the number in the PGA Championship. Two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka has done it twice both of which came in tournament wins at Bellerive and Bethpage Black.
The full list of PGA Championship 63’s is below;
Bruce Crampton, 1975 (Firestone GC), second round (7-under)
Raymond Floyd, 1982 (Southern Hills CC), first round (7-under)*
Gary Player, 1984 (Shoal Creek), second round (9-under)
Gary Player in action during the USPGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Birmingham, Alabama, USA in August 1984. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Vijay Singh, 1993 (Inverness Club), second round (8-under)
Vijay Singh tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of USPGA at Inverness Club.
Michael Bradley, 1995 (Riviera CC), first round (8-under)
Michael Bradley hits a tee shot during the first round of the USPGA Championship at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. (Credit: AFP/AFP/Getty Images)
Brad Faxon, 1995 (Riviera CC), final round (8-under)
UNITED STATES – JUNE 21: Brad Faxon during the 77th PGA Championship held at The Riviera Country Club (Getty Images)
Jose Maria Olazabal, 2000 (Valhalla GC), third round (9-under)
19 Aug 2000: Jose Marie Olazabal follows his tee shot during the USPGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Credit: Donald Miralle /Allsport
Mark O’Meara, 2001 (Atlanta Athletic Club), second round (7-under)
16 Aug 2001: Mark O”Meara hitting the ball during the USPGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club in Duluth, Georgia. Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport
Thomas Bjorn, 2005 (Baltusrol CC), third round (7-under)
SPRINGFIELD, NJ – AUGUST 13: Thomas Bjorn of Denmark waves to the gallery on the 18th green after finishing with a 7-under par 63 at Baltusrol Golf Club (Getty Images)
Tiger Woods, 2007 (Southern Hills CC), second round (7-under)*
Tiger Woods watches his birdie attempt on the 18th green during the second round of the 89th USPGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club on August 10, 2007 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Steve Stricker, 2011 (Atlanta Athletic Club), first round (7-under)
Steve Stricker waves to the gallery after shooting a seven-under par 63 during the first round of the 93rd USPGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club on August 11, 2011 in Johns Creek, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jason Dufner, 2013 (Oak Hill CC), second round (7-under)*
ROCHESTER, NY – AUGUST 9: Jason Dufner of the United States chips onto the 6th green during his second round 63 at the 95th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club (Getty Images)
Hiroshi Iwata, 2015 (Whistling Straits), second round (9-under)
SHEBOYGAN, WI – AUGUST 14: Hiroshi Iwata of Japan speaks with the media after shooting a nine-under par 63 during the second round of the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits on August 14, 2015 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Robert Streb, 2016 (Baltusrol Golf Club), second round (-7)
Robert Streb hits a drive during the second round of the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka, 2018 (Bellerive Country Club), second round (-7)
ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 10: Brooks Koepka of the United States shoots 63 in the second round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club (Getty Images)
Charl Schwartzel, 2018 (Bellerive Country Club), second round (-7)
ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 10: Charl Schwartzel of South Africa, like Koepka, shot 63 in the second round at Bellerive (Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka, 2019 (Bethpage Black), first round (-7)
FARMINGDALE, NY: Koepka shot a course-record tying 63 in the first round at Bethpage Black in 2019. He would win by two-strokes (Getty Images)
