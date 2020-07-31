There have been 16 men to shoot 63 in the tournament, including Gary Player, Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods.

PGA Championship Best Ever Rounds

The PGA Championship takes place for the 102nd time this year and will be staged at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

After Branden Grace’s 62 at Royal Birkdale in 2017, 63 in a major is no longer record-equalling, but 16 men have shot the number in the PGA Championship. Two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka has done it twice both of which came in tournament wins at Bellerive and Bethpage Black.

The full list of PGA Championship 63’s is below;

Bruce Crampton, 1975 (Firestone GC), second round (7-under)

Raymond Floyd, 1982 (Southern Hills CC), first round (7-under)*

Gary Player, 1984 (Shoal Creek), second round (9-under)

Vijay Singh, 1993 (Inverness Club), second round (8-under)

Michael Bradley, 1995 (Riviera CC), first round (8-under)

Brad Faxon, 1995 (Riviera CC), final round (8-under)

Jose Maria Olazabal, 2000 (Valhalla GC), third round (9-under)

Mark O’Meara, 2001 (Atlanta Athletic Club), second round (7-under)

Thomas Bjorn, 2005 (Baltusrol CC), third round (7-under)

Tiger Woods, 2007 (Southern Hills CC), second round (7-under)*

Steve Stricker, 2011 (Atlanta Athletic Club), first round (7-under)

Jason Dufner, 2013 (Oak Hill CC), second round (7-under)*

Hiroshi Iwata, 2015 (Whistling Straits), second round (9-under)

Robert Streb, 2016 (Baltusrol Golf Club), second round (-7)

Brooks Koepka, 2018 (Bellerive Country Club), second round (-7)

Charl Schwartzel, 2018 (Bellerive Country Club), second round (-7)

Brooks Koepka, 2019 (Bethpage Black), first round (-7)

