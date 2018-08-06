USPGA Championship Best Ever Rounds

Elliott Heath

There have been 14 men to shoot 63 in the tournament, including Gary Player, Vijay Singh and Tiger Woods.

USPGA Championship best ever rounds

The USPGA Championship takes place for the 100th time this year and will be staged at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.

After Branden Grace’s 62 at Royal Birkdale last year, 63 in a major is no longer record-equalling, but 14 men have shot the number in the USPGA Championship.

They are…

Bruce Crampton, 1975 (Firestone GC), second round (7-under)

Raymond Floyd, 1982 (Southern Hills CC), first round (7-under)*

Gary Player, 1984 (Shoal Creek), second round (9-under)

Gary Player in action during the USPGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Birmingham, Alabama, USA in August 1984. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Vijay Singh, 1993 (Inverness Club), second round (8-under)

Vijay Singh tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of USPGA at Inverness Club.

Michael Bradley, 1995 (Riviera CC), first round (8-under)

Michael Bradley hits a tee shot during the first round of the USPGA Championship at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. (Credit: AFP/AFP/Getty Images)

Brad Faxon, 1995 (Riviera CC), final round (8-under)

Brad Faxon reacts to making his par putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Golf Championship at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.. (Credit: JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

Jose Maria Olazabal, 2000 (Valhalla GC), third round (9-under)

19 Aug 2000: Jose Marie Olazabal follows his tee shot during the USPGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Credit: Donald Miralle /Allsport

Mark O’Meara, 2001 (Atlanta Athletic Club), second round (7-under)

16 Aug 2001: Mark O”Meara hitting the ball during the USPGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club in Duluth, Georgia. Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

Thomas Bjorn, 2005 (Baltusrol CC), third round (7-under)

Thomas Bjorn acknowledges the gallery after shooting a seven-under-par 63 (-7) in the third round of the 2005 USPGA Championship at Baltusrol.

Tiger Woods, 2007 (Southern Hills CC), second round (7-under)*

Tiger Woods watches his birdie attempt on the 18th green during the second round of the 89th USPGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club on August 10, 2007 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Steve Stricker, 2011 (Atlanta Athletic Club), first round (7-under)

Steve Stricker waves to the gallery after shooting a seven-under par 63 during the first round of the 93rd USPGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club on August 11, 2011 in Johns Creek, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jason Dufner, 2013 (Oak Hill CC), second round (7-under)*

Dufner taps in at the last for a seven-under 63.

Hiroshi Iwata, 2015 (Whistling Straits), second round (9-under)

SHEBOYGAN, WI – AUGUST 14: Hiroshi Iwata of Japan speaks with the media after shooting a nine-under par 63 during the second round of the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits on August 14, 2015 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Robert Streb, 2016 (Baltusrol Golf Club), second round (-7)

SPRINGFIELD, NJ - JULY 29: Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on July 29, 2016 in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Robert Streb hits a drive during the second round of the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

