There have been 14 men to shoot 63 in the tournament, including Gary Player, Vijay Singh and Tiger Woods.

USPGA Championship best ever rounds

The USPGA Championship takes place for the 100th time this year and will be staged at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.

After Branden Grace’s 62 at Royal Birkdale last year, 63 in a major is no longer record-equalling, but 14 men have shot the number in the USPGA Championship.

They are…

Bruce Crampton, 1975 (Firestone GC), second round (7-under)

Raymond Floyd, 1982 (Southern Hills CC), first round (7-under)*

Gary Player, 1984 (Shoal Creek), second round (9-under)

Vijay Singh, 1993 (Inverness Club), second round (8-under)

Michael Bradley, 1995 (Riviera CC), first round (8-under)