How well do you know the USPGA Championship?
Take Golf Monthly’s USPGA Championship Quiz!
The USPGA Championship takes place this week at Bellerive and is the tournament’s 100th playing.
Justin Thomas defends the title he won last year at a course we can’t mention because that is one of the quiz questions!
Need to do some research before taking the quiz? – Visit our USPGA Championship homepage here.
Test your knowledge of the USPGA Championship with our quiz below, can you get 20/20?
Good luck…
This year is the final USPGA in August, after the news that the tournament is moving to May in 2019.
It will be the season’s second major next year and the move also sees the Players Championship move from May to March and the BMW PGA Championship move from May to September.
This year’s tournament will be broadcast on Eleven Sports for the first time – here’s how to watch it.
The venue, Bellerive, hosts for the first time since 1992 when Nick Price won. It is only the second USPGA Championship at Bellerive, which is located in Town and Country, just outside of St. Louis, Missouri.
