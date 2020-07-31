The 2021 tournament will head to South Carolina and Kiawah Island's Ocean Course.

Where Is The 2021 PGA Championship?

The 2020 PGA Championship took place in San Francisco at TPC Harding Park but in 2021 the tournament will head to the opposite side of the United States to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

The Pete and Alice Dye design has been synonymous with big golf events since its opening in 1991 for the ‘War on the Shore’ Ryder Cup match.

Since then it has hosted the World Cup of Golf twice, a Shell Wonderful World of Golf event, a Senior PGA Championship and also the 2012 PGA Championship.

In that event Rory McIlroy shot two 67’s, a 75 and a 66 to win by eight strokes. The final round was particularly impressive as he went bogey-free and had six birdies to run away from the chasing pack.

As of right now, the 2021 event is scheduled to take place from the 20th to the 23rd of May.

The PGA Championship has lined up the host venues over the next decade or so as you can see below.

Future PGA Championship Venues

2021 – Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course), South Carolina

2022 – Trump National Golf Club, New Jersey

2023 – Oak Hill Country Club, New York

2024 – Valhalla Golf Club, Kentucky

2025 – Quail Hollow Club, North Carolina

2026 – Aronimink Golf Club, Pennsylvania

2027 – PGA Frisco, Texas

2028 – Olympic Club, California

2029 – Baltusrol Golf Club, New Jersey

2030 – Southern Hills Country Club, Oklahoma

2031 – Congressional Country Club, Maryland

2032 – To Be Confirmed

2033 – To Be Confirmed

2034 – PGA Frisco, Texas

