Golf Monthly answers the question, where is the USPGA Championship in 2019, plus we look ahead to the venues scheduled for 2020 and beyond

Where is the USPGA Championship in 2019? For 2019 the USPGA Championship heads to Bethpage State Park for the first time, with the famous Bethpage Black course near New York having previously hosted the US Open in 2002 (won by Tiger Woods) and in 2009 (won by Lucas Glover). The 2019 event will be the first of two big tournaments for the club, which also hosts the 2024 Ryder Cup. It will be the first USPGA Championship to be hosted in the new calendar spot of May, meaning it will be the year’s second major championship after the Masters.

The Black course measures at roughly 7,456 yards and tests every aspect of a golfers game. Designed by A.W. Tillinghurst in the 1930’s the course has only become a regular feature on the PGA Tour in the past 20 years. Beforehand it was scruffy and needed a lot of work doing to it in terms of the bunkers and overall design of the course.

In 2002 it hosted its first Major tournament, the US Open, which was won by Tiger Woods. Seven years later Lucas Glover would do the same.

It has also hosted the 2012 and 2016 Barclays Championship won by Nick Watney and Patrick Reed respectively.