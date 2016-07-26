The 2016 USPGA tee times are out and as ever, there are some headline groups...

2016 USPGA Championship Tee Times

The tee times for the 98th USPGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club have been released.

The PGA of America always like to create some huge groups and this year is no different.

Last time the USPGA was at Baltusrol in 2005, Phil Mickelson won and he’s off the 10th at 1.30pm UK time with defending champion and world number one Jason Day, and 2011 and 2014 winner Rory McIlroy.

Sergio Garcia, who has twice finished as runner-up at the USPGA, plays with Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson at 6.25pm off the 1st.

World number 11 Justin Rose plays at 6.35pm with Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel.

The featured grouping is the year’s three major winners, as Masters champion Danny Willett tees it up from the 1st alongside US Open winner Dustin Johnson and Open champion Henrik Stenson at 6.45pm.

Round 3 tee times in full (All times in BST):

12:35 Matt Jones (Aus), Roberto Castro (US)

12:45 Ernie Els (SA), Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

12:55 Freddie Jacobson (Swe), Jason Kokrak (US)

13:05 Joost Luiten (Ned), Patton Kizzire (US)

13:15 Justin Rose (Eng), Charl Schwartzel (SA)

13:25 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Thongchai Jaidee (Tha)

13:35 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jason Dufner (US)

13:45 Ryan Palmer (US), Billy Horschel (US)

13:55 Phil Mickelson (US), Colt Knost (US)

14:05 Justin Thomas (US), Keegan Bradley (US)

14:15 Danny Willett (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire)

14:25 Jim Furyk (US), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

14:35 Rich Beem (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

14:45 James Hahn (US), Bill Haas (US)

14:55 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Kevin Kisner (US)

15:05 Brian Stuard (US), Daniel Berger (US)

15:15 Kyle Reifers (US), Bradley Dredge (Wal)

15:25 Bubba Watson (US), Cameron Tringale (US)

15:35 Marc Leishman (Aus), Russell Knox (Sco)

15:45 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Russell Henley (US)

15:55 George Coetzee (SA), Ross Fisher (Eng)

16:15 Vaughn Taylor (US), Kevin Na (US)

16:25 Lee Westwood (Eng), Soren Kjeldsen (Den)

16:35 Marcus Fraser (Aus), Brandt Snedeker (US)

16:45 Young-han Song (Kor), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

16:55 Steve Stricker (US), Danny Lee(NZ)

17:05 Andy Sullivan (Eng), Andrew Johnston (Eng)

17:15 Paul Casey (Eng), Scott Hend (Aus)

17:25 David Lingmerth (Swe), Branden Grace (SA)

17:35 Jon Curran (US), K.J. Choi (Kor)

17:45 Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Ryan Moore (US)

17:55 Alex Noren (Swe), Webb Simpson (US)

18:05 Hideto Tanihara (Jpn), John Senden (Aus)

18:15 Adam Scott, (Aus), Gregory Bourdy (Fra)

18:25 Zach Johnson (US), Billy Hurley III (US)

18:45 William McGirt (US), Daniel Summerhays (US)

18:55 Yuta Ikeda (Jpn), Jordan Spieth (US)

19:05 Rickie Fowler (US), Jamie Donaldson (Wal)

19:15 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harris English (US)

19:25 Patrick Reed (US), Brooks Koepka (US)

19:35 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

19:45 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Day (Aus)

19:55 Jimmy Walker (US), Robert Streb (US)