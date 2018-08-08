Back The GM Tipster In a Head-To-Head Challenge vs SportNation this USPGA

Here is your chance to get behind the GM Tipster and hopefully make some cash at the same time!

Back The GM Tipster In a Head To Head v SportNation this USPGA

The GM Tipster has been busy putting together his USPGA Championship Golf Betting Tips, and the guys from SportNation.bet think they can do better!

The GM Tipster has already picked 7 winners this year, including the past two major winners, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari, check out his results this season at the Golf Betting Tips homepage.

Last season the GM Tipster also had Justin Thomas to win the USPGA Championship, so he is in good form.

So SportNation.bet has opened a market on who will do best with their pre tournament picks the GM Tipster or the might of the SportNation Traders.

GM Tipster Picks – 10/11

Justin Rose

Alex Noren

Charley Hoffman

Luke List

Beau Hossler

______

SportNation.bet Traders Picks – 10/11

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Kevin Chappell

Si Woo Kim

Haotong Li

______

How Will The Winner Be Decided?

Miss the cut: – 5 points

Top 25: 5 points

Top 10: 10 points

Top 5: 20 points

Winner: 50 points

______

The odds are 10/11 for each set of picks, so you have some great odds in what is a two horse race.

So come on, you must want to back the GM Tipster, and hopefully make some good cash at the same time!

