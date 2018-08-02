Bellerive Country Club Guide – USPGA Championship 2018

Elliott Heath

Our guide to the 100th USPGA Championship host Bellerive Country Club

Bellerive Country Club
The 100th USPGA Championship takes place at Bellerive Country Club near St. Louis, Missouri this year.

Bellerive hosted the tournament in 1992, which was won by Nick Price, and was the venue for the 1965 US Open which Gary Player won.

It has also hosted the 2004 US Senior Open, the 2008 BMW Championship and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship.

Bellerive is known as one of the big four elite St. Louis country clubs along with Westwood Country Club, St. Louis Country Club and Old Warson Country Club.

Nick Price won the 1992 USPGA Championship at Bellerive

As you would expect, it is incredibly private – the main way to play there is to be invited by a member.

The property has just 18 holes and the course was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.

It opened in 1960 after the club moved site for the second time. It initially opened in 1987 as a nine hole course known as ‘The Field Club’ but was named Bellerive in 1910 from Louis St. Ange De Bellerive, who was the last French commander in North America.

The clubhouse

It moved in 1910 and opened with a course designed by Robert Foulis where the club stayed for 50 years before moving again to its current site.

Bellerive Country Club Hole By Hole Guide:

The course measures 7,547 yards with a par of 71.

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 1

Par 4, 438 yards, SI 7

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 2

Par 4, 411 yards, SI 13

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 3

Par 3, 170 yards, SI 17

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 4

Par 5, 565 yards, SI 9

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 5

Par 4, 473 yards, SI 3

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 6

Par 3, 214 yards, SI 11

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 7

Par 4, 397 yards, SI 15

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 8

Par 5, 613, SI 1

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 9

Par 4, 437 yards, SI 5

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 10

Par 5, 516 yards, SI 10

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 11

Par 4, 358 yards, SI 14

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 12

Par 4, 475 yards, SI 4

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 13

Par 3, 184 yards, SI 18

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 14

Par 4, 410 yards, SI 12

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 15

Par 4, 495 yards, SI 2

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 16

Par 3, 239 yards, SI 16

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 17

Par 5, 603 yards, SI 6

Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 18

Par 4, 462 yards, SI 8

