Bellerive Country Club Guide – USPGA Championship 2018
The 100th USPGA Championship takes place at Bellerive Country Club near St. Louis, Missouri this year.
Bellerive hosted the tournament in 1992, which was won by Nick Price, and was the venue for the 1965 US Open which Gary Player won.
It has also hosted the 2004 US Senior Open, the 2008 BMW Championship and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship.
Bellerive is known as one of the big four elite St. Louis country clubs along with Westwood Country Club, St. Louis Country Club and Old Warson Country Club.
As you would expect, it is incredibly private – the main way to play there is to be invited by a member.
The property has just 18 holes and the course was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.
It opened in 1960 after the club moved site for the second time. It initially opened in 1987 as a nine hole course known as ‘The Field Club’ but was named Bellerive in 1910 from Louis St. Ange De Bellerive, who was the last French commander in North America.
It moved in 1910 and opened with a course designed by Robert Foulis where the club stayed for 50 years before moving again to its current site.
Bellerive Country Club Hole By Hole Guide:
The course measures 7,547 yards with a par of 71.
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 1
Par 4, 438 yards, SI 7
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 2
Par 4, 411 yards, SI 13
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 3
Par 3, 170 yards, SI 17
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 4
Par 5, 565 yards, SI 9
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 5
Par 4, 473 yards, SI 3
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 6
Par 3, 214 yards, SI 11
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 7
Par 4, 397 yards, SI 15
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 8
Par 5, 613, SI 1
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 9
Par 4, 437 yards, SI 5
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 10
Par 5, 516 yards, SI 10
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 11
Par 4, 358 yards, SI 14
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 12
Par 4, 475 yards, SI 4
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 13
Par 3, 184 yards, SI 18
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 14
Par 4, 410 yards, SI 12
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 15
Par 4, 495 yards, SI 2
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 16
Par 3, 239 yards, SI 16
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 17
Par 5, 603 yards, SI 6
Bellerive Hole By Hole Guide – Hole 18
Par 4, 462 yards, SI 8
