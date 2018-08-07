Bellerive Greens Burnt And Crusty For USPGA

Elliott Heath

Photos from Golf Digest's Joel Beall show the greens at Bellerive looking fairly ropey

The USPGA Championship takes place at Bellerive this week near St. Louis, Missouri and the putting surfaces appear to be struggling after a heatwave in the mid-west with temperatures regularly peaking above 30 degrees celsius.

Golf Digest’s Joel Beall took these images below of the greens at Bellerive and they look fairly poor with patchy areas that appear to have been spray-painted.

There has been controversy over greens in major championships in recent years, most notably at Shinnecock Hills in 2004 and earlier this year where heat and wind, combined with super-slick greens, made stopping a ball and putting on the greens became extremely difficult.

The USGA, once again, were heavily criticised for the setup.

2015’s US Open at Chambers Bay was also controversial with extremely poor greens and the odd ‘broccoli’ comparison.

From a non-greenkeeping expert, the putting surfaces and surrounds at Bellerive do look slightly dodgy but there is rain forecast for today and Wednesday which should help.

The greenkeepers will surely be praising the rain pre-tournament to get the course in tip-top shape.

Let’s hope they’re not too bumpy and players don’t begin to complain.

The USPGA Championship takes place for the 100th time this week at Bellerive.

Justin Thomas defends the Wanamaker Trophy this year after winning his maiden major at Quail Hollow last year.

Thomas is paired with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the opening two rounds – see all the tee times here.

This year’s event will be streamed by Eleven Sports for the first time after Sky and BBC both turned the tournament down.

