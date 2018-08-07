Photos from Golf Digest's Joel Beall show the greens at Bellerive looking fairly ropey
Bellerive Greens Burnt And Crusty For USPGA
The USPGA Championship takes place at Bellerive this week near St. Louis, Missouri and the putting surfaces appear to be struggling after a heatwave in the mid-west with temperatures regularly peaking above 30 degrees celsius.
Golf Digest’s Joel Beall took these images below of the greens at Bellerive and they look fairly poor with patchy areas that appear to have been spray-painted.
There has been controversy over greens in major championships in recent years, most notably at Shinnecock Hills in 2004 and earlier this year where heat and wind, combined with super-slick greens, made stopping a ball and putting on the greens became extremely difficult.
The USGA, once again, were heavily criticised for the setup.
2015’s US Open at Chambers Bay was also controversial with extremely poor greens and the odd ‘broccoli’ comparison.
From a non-greenkeeping expert, the putting surfaces and surrounds at Bellerive do look slightly dodgy but there is rain forecast for today and Wednesday which should help.
Related: How to qualify for the USPGA Championship
The greenkeepers will surely be praising the rain pre-tournament to get the course in tip-top shape.
Let’s hope they’re not too bumpy and players don’t begin to complain.
Bellerive Country Club Guide – USPGA Championship 2018
Our guide to this year's USPGA Championship host…
USPGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2018
Who is going to win at Bellerive Country…
How To Watch The USPGA Championship
Eleven Sports will show the USPGA Championship from…
The USPGA Championship takes place for the 100th time this week at Bellerive.
Justin Thomas defends the Wanamaker Trophy this year after winning his maiden major at Quail Hollow last year.
Thomas is paired with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the opening two rounds – see all the tee times here.
This year’s event will be streamed by Eleven Sports for the first time after Sky and BBC both turned the tournament down.
Related: How to watch the USPGA Championship on Eleven Sports
For the latest USPGA Championship news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels