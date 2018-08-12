Ben Kern Flies Flag For Club Pros At USPGA

One man is making the most of his first appearance at the USPGA Championship, Ben Kern, the only club professional from 20 to make the cut at Bellerive Country Club, after making a birdie on his final hole.

Rounds of 71 and 69 saw the club pro from Diamondback Golf Club in Texas through to the weekend, and he took full advantage on Saturday, shooting a three-under 67.

It’s one of the great features of the USPGA Championship that 20 club professionals get a chance to compete by qualifying through the PGA Professional National Championship.

Just before coming to Bellerive, the 34-year-old won the Texas State Open, shooting 62 in the third round, which saw him arrive in St Louis in fine form.

It’s not the only success he’s enjoyed in recent times. Last year, he played in 15 North Texas PGA Section events and claimed the Ben Hogan Stroke Average award.