Ben Kern Flies Flag For Club Pros At USPGA
One man is making the most of his first appearance at the USPGA Championship, Ben Kern, the only club professional from 20 to make the cut at Bellerive Country Club, after making a birdie on his final hole.
Rounds of 71 and 69 saw the club pro from Diamondback Golf Club in Texas through to the weekend, and he took full advantage on Saturday, shooting a three-under 67.
It’s one of the great features of the USPGA Championship that 20 club professionals get a chance to compete by qualifying through the PGA Professional National Championship.
Related: How to watch the 2018 USPGA Championship
Just before coming to Bellerive, the 34-year-old won the Texas State Open, shooting 62 in the third round, which saw him arrive in St Louis in fine form.
It’s not the only success he’s enjoyed in recent times. Last year, he played in 15 North Texas PGA Section events and claimed the Ben Hogan Stroke Average award.
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
The 20 USPGA Championship PGA Professionals 2018
The USPGA Championship invites 20 PGA Professionals into…
Bellerive Country Club Guide – USPGA Championship 2018
Our guide to this year's USPGA Championship host…
“I’ve been telling a lot of people that I’m surprised that I’m not as nervous as I thought I would be,” Kern said. “Which is kind of throwing me off, which is actually kind of keeping me in the moment.
“My main goal is to have fun this week. I knew if I had fun I would play well and so far it’s working out great.”Despite two bogeys on his back nine, Kern picked up a final birdie on the par-5th and eventually signed for a 70 and a total of 277, finishing alongside the likes of Major winners Martin Kaymer, Keegan Bradley and Jimmy Walker.