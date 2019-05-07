Our guide to the 101st USPGA Championship host Bethpage State Park Black Course

Bethpage Black Course Guide – USPGA Championship 2019

The 101st USPGA Championship takes place at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course from 16-19th May.

This will be the first time that the Championship takes in May since 1949 after wholesale changes to the schedule in 2019.

The public facility located on Long Island, New York has five courses with the Black Course ranked as the most difficult.

The Black Course is so testing that there is a sign on the first tee warning only “highly skilled golfers” to tread its fairways.

It is the first time the course will host the USPGA Championship, but it has held Majors before.

It was the venue for the 2009 US Open when Lucas Glover won his only Major championship title to date.

Previously in 2002 Tiger Woods scored a three-under total for his eighth Major, when the club became the first publicly owned and operated venue to host the US Open.

Unlike other tournament venues, it is surprisingly affordable at only $130 (approx. £100) for a non-New York State resident to play on a weekday or $150 (approx. £120) at the weekend.

Non-residents can reserve tee times online, five days in advance, or on the day at least three hours prior to your desired tee time.

However, if you are planning to make Bethpage State Park your 2019 holiday venue, you can only play the Black course once every 28 days, but could reserve times for the other courses.

A.W. Tillinghast designed the course which opened in 1936, as well as, the Blue and Red Courses in the same decade.

Bethpage Black is characterised by narrow fairways, long rough, strategically placed bunkers and small greens.

You may be familiar with the course from EA Sports’ video game ‘Tiger Woods PGA Tour’ as it featured in the 2010-12 editions.

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole By Hole:

The par 71 course measures 7,468 yards.

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 1



Par 4, 430 yards, SI 8

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 2

Par 4, 389 yards, SI 16

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 3

Par 3, 230 yards, SI 18

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 4

Par 5, 517 yards, SI 2

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 5

Par 4, 478 yards, SI 4

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 6

Par 4, 408 yards, SI 10

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 7

Par 5, 553 yards, SI 6

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 8

Par 3, 210 yards, SI 14

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 9

Par 4, 460 yards, SI 12

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 10

Par 4, 502 yards, SI 9

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 11

Par 4, 435 yards, SI 11

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 12

Par 4, 501 yards, SI 7

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 13

Par 5, 608 yards, SI 3

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 14

Par 3, 161 yards, SI 17

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 15

Par 4, 478 yards, SI 1

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 16

Par 4, 490 yards, SI 5

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 17

Par 3, 207 yards, SI 13

Bethpage Black Course Guide – Hole 18

Par 4, 411 yards, SI 15