Bored Koepka Suggests Golf Should Be 14-15 Holes

Brooks Koepka has been speaking his mind in 2019, where he has come down on slow play, criticised fellow players and spoke about how Majors are the easiest events to win.

The three-time Major champion defends his title at the USPGA Championship this week and he was on Barstool Sports’ ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast where he revealed how he’d speed up golf.

The 29-year-old has some drastic ideas like reducing the number of holes from 14-15 and even revealed that he gets bored during rounds.

“Nobody wants to spend 5 1/2 hours out there,” he said.

“I would just make it 15 holes, 14 holes. Because then you get to go to the 19th hole a little bit quicker.

“It gets boring from hole five through 12, you’re just like ‘where am I right now?’

“I literally can’t tell you what happened during those holes. You kind of black out. Everything is so repetitive.”

It is certainly shocking to hear him speak about golf being boring and that holes 5-12 are usual where his boredom reaches its peak.

Koepka is clearly not a fan of slow play and this is another example of him speaking out on the issue.

Earlier in the year, he told the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast that “guys are already so slow it’s kind of embarrassing.”

That was after Bryson DeChambeau received criticism for taking over 40 seconds to play his shots during the Dubai Desert Classic.

Koepka then also said that “nobody has the balls to penalise” slow players.

