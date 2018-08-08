Brandel Chamblee made some interesting comments on Tiger Woods on this week's Golf Digest podcast
Brandel Chamblee: Tiger Woods “Got The Least Out Of His Talent” Than Any Player
The Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee is never one to mince his words and has grown into controversial figure known for his outspoken and honest opinions on today’s game.
He said earlier this year that he would have Tiger Woods driving it straight in two minutes and was talking about Woods again heading into the USPGA Championship at Bellerive.
Chamblee, fresh off of playing in the Senior Open at St Andrews two weeks ago, was a guest on the Golf Digest podcast where he spoke about his week at the Home of Golf, why he fancies Rory McIlroy to win his third Wanamaker and, of course, Tiger Woods.
He is always one for soundbites, and this time mentioned that an afternoon spent with Butch Harmon would sort out Tiger’s swing woes.
But the most interesting statement he made was hinting that Tiger may have actually under-achieved during his career due to the injuries he has picked up and the swing changes he has made through the years.
“I would argue he got the least out of his talent of any player, maybe in history,” Chamblee said of the 14-time major winner and 79-time PGA Tour winner.
“What other player would you have imagined was going to win 30 major championships? Twenty-five, 30 major championships and 100-plus events?” he continued.
“There’s no other player that any of us would ever have imagined – I think he was better than any of us ever imagined. But once he got going, we thought, well he’s going to be Genghis Khan to the record books.”
Woods sort of is a Genghis Khan already when you look at the record books.
He has spent 683 weeks as world number one for example, over double the 331 weeks that Greg Norman spent at the summit of world golf.
He has won 18 World Golf Championships – 13 more than anyone else.
Completed three career grand slams plus held all four majors at the same time.
He is second in the all-time PGA Tour wins list with 79, three behind Sam Snead, and still could beat that tally.
He has won $25m more than anybody else in PGA Tour history… $25m!
The lists and records go on.
However, Chamblee’s argument can’t be completely squashed.
Woods certainly was touted to surpass Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major wins and his injuries and off-course struggles have certainly harmed his success on the course.
Do you agree that Woods “got the least out of his talent of any player, maybe in history”? Or are his remarkable achievements a fine indicator of the talents he possessed and still possesses?
