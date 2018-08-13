Expand Why Eleven Sports USPGA TV Coverage Is Good For Golf

Many believed back-to-back US Open champion, Koepka would stroll to victory despite entering the final round just two shots clear, after an impressive combination of power off the tee and exquisite wedge play.

However, it proved to be anything but on a day of toing and froing as the chasing pack, littered with Major champions, refused to let the big-hitting American out of sight.

One of those was Woods, who rolled back the years to fire a six-under 64, a round littered with ‘Tiger specials’ – although he was powerless to stop Koepka, who recovered from a wobble in the middle of his front nine to hold the chasing pack at bay.

That mini crisis came when he carded back-to-back bogeys at the 4th and 5th, but he responded impressively to reel off three successive birdies from the 7th.

The former world number one pulled his opening tee shot into a fairway bunker, but responded with a towering iron to eight feet. Only a bobble prevented him from getting off to the perfect start, but he made gains at the 2nd and 3rd to start his charge.

A bogey at the par-3 6th threatened to halt his progress, but he quickly moved back into contention with birdies at eight and nine. By the time he reached the turn he’d failed to find one fairway, but he was right in the mix.

One of those stunning short irons came at the par-4 15th. After coming off a bogey on 14, he found the fairway on the next and fired his approach from 164 yards to just a few inches.

However, when Koepka birdied the long par-3 16th, Woods desperately needed to birdie the 17th, but after leaking his tee shot dangerously close to the water down the right, he was unable to make a four.

Koepka’s 4-iron on the 16th was arguably the best shot of the day, his tee shot never leaving the flag and rolling up to six feet – and he coolness personified as he rolled it home for a two-shot lead.

Earlier on, Scott did his best to keep the pressure on his playing partner, briefly joining Koepka at the top of the leaderboard after making a stunning birdie at the par-3 13th.

But every time Koepka was asked a serious question he responded in style, and his back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 were right out of the top drawer.

Woods tried to apply the pressure one last time by rolling in his birdie effort on the 18th, but Koepka was unflappable and would not be denied Major number three.

He won’t have so long to defend his title with next year’s USPGA Championship taking place in May. Before then and he may even head to Augusta as favourite for the Green Jacket.