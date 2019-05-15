The three-time Major winner yet again delivered some fascinating quotes ahead of his USPGA title defence...

Brooks Koepka On Why Majors Are Easiest To Win

Brooks Koepka has been pretty good at winning Majors over the past two years, picking up three with wins at the 2017 and 2018 US Opens and the 2018 USPGA.

The American also reached the summit of the Official World Golf Ranking and is now one of the favourites in every tournament he tees it up in.

This week at Bethpage, Koepka defends the USPGA Championship and is again one the two or three favourites to be lifting up the Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday evening.

The three-time Major winner fancies his chances according to what he was saying in his pre-tournament press conference, where he revealed why he thinks that Majors are the easiest tournaments to win.

“I think sometimes the Majors are the easiest ones to win,” Koepka said.

“There’s 156 [players] in the field, so you figure at least 80 of them I’m just going to beat.

“You figure about half of them won’t play well from there, so you’re down to about maybe 35. And then from 35, some of them just – pressure is going to get to them. It only leaves you with a few more, and you’ve just got to beat those guys.”

The 29-year-old also revealed that he believes he can win 10+ Majors in his career, which would put him inside the top four of all-time.

“I don’t see why you can’t get to double digits,” he said.

“I think one of the big things that I’ve learned over the last few years is you don’t need to win it, you don’t have to try to go win it. Just hang around. If you hang around, good things are going to happen.”

