The Golfing Scientist won the annual Long Drive competition and donated his winnings to Jarrod Lyle's family

Bryson DeChambeau Wins USPGA Long Drive

Bryson DeChambeau proved his long-hitting capabilities once again prior to the 100th USPGA Championship.

The Golfing Scientist, who led the driving distance stats in round one of The Open, hit a 331 yard drive on the long drive hole at the wet Bellerive to take the crown.

He beat runner-up Peter Uihlein’s 328 yard hit with Tony Finau in third after a 324 yarder.

Jon Rahm was in fourth with 320 yards and Xander Schauffele came fifth with 313 yards.

In bad news for DeChambeau, none of the past winner since the long drive’s re-installment since 2014, have gone on to win the USPGA… Could this be the new Masters Par 3 Contest curse?

Louis Oosthuizen, who was runner-up last year, won the long drive in 2014, Anirban Lahiri won in 2015, Ben An in 2016 and Jason Kokrak last year.

The top three won money to donate to charity – $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 in order of their finish.

DeChambeau donated his cheque to Jarrod Lyle’s family.

Here he explains why:

In tragic news last week, Lyle’s wife Briony revealed that he has stopped his cancer treatment to begin palliative care.