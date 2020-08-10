The 23-year-old produced a stunning performance to win his first Major title at TPC Harding Park

Collin Morikawa Wins Maiden Major At PGA Championship

Collin Morikawa produced a sensational eagle at the drivable par-4 16th hole en-route to a phenomenal maiden Major victory.

The American won the PGA Championship in style, coming out on top against a world class leaderboard on Sunday where any one of 8-10 men could have picked up the Wanamaker Trophy.

Morikawa began the day two back of Dustin Johnson but back-to-back birdies on 3 and 4 propelled him into the mix before catching fire on the back nine.

He birdied the par-5 10th to reach 10 under before chipping in at the 14th to become the first player to reach 11 under.

The winning shot came two holes later where he drove it to within 10ft on the par-4 16th and he calmly converted the eagle putt.

We knew Collin Morikawa was good, but he is turning out to be a phenomenal talent.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The 23-year-old parred the final two holes to shoot 64 (-6), equalling the lowest round of the week.

Having turned professional last June, he has missed just one cut as a pro and has now won three titles including this maiden Major title.

Related: Collin Morikawa What’s in the bag? – PGA Championship winning clubs

He finished at 13 under, two ahead of Paul Casey who produced the best performance of his career in one of golf’s big four events.

The Englishman shot 66 (-4) but was simply beaten by the better man.

Dustin Johnson failed to convert his fourth 54-hole lead in a Major after a level par front nine and a costly dropped shot on the 14th after failing to birdie the par 5 10th.

It was a disappointing day for Brooks Koepka who was four over on the front nine to end any hopes of winning his third-consecutive PGA Championship.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Related: PGA Championship Leaderboard

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram