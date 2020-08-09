Could DJ win his second Major tonight? He has put himself in the perfect position

Dustin Johnson Takes One Stroke Lead Into PGA Final Round

Dustin Johnson birdied four of his final five holes to take a one stroke lead into the final round at the PGA Championship.

The American made eight birdies in a five under par 65 to reach nine under.

This will be his fourth 54-hole lead in a Major, having failed to convert his three leads at the 2010, 2015 and 2018 US Open.

The 2016 US Open winner will play with Scottie Scheffler (-8) in the final group, with Brooks Koepka just two back at seven under.

DJ putted the lights out in the third round, making over 140ft of putts and taking just 24 for 18 holes.

Leads the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (6.705) and eight birdies is his most ever in a Major round.

“Well, those [missed Major chances], I was definitely younger. I have been out here a while now. I’ve been in contention a lot, and I’ve got it done a lot of times,” DJ said.

“Tomorrow, it’s no different. I’m going to have to play good golf if I want to win. It’s simple; I’ve got to hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens.

“If I can do that tomorrow, I’m going to have a good chance coming down the stretch on the back nine.”

Double-defending champion Brooks Koepka could become the first man since 1956 to win the same Major in three consecutive years.

Koepka is just two back heading into the final round thanks to two birdies in his final three holes.

“I mean, I like my chances. When I’ve been in this position before, I’ve capitalised. I don’t know, he’s [Dustin Johnson] only won one. I’m playing good. I don’t know, we’ll see,” the four-time Major winner.

Whatever happens in the final round, it looks likely to be entertaining.

The course is toughening up and there are 17 players within four shots of the lead.

Youngsters Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ are both just one back at eight under, with Scheffler playing in the final group with DJ seeing his first ever PGA Tour win, let a lone a Major.

There are also very decent chances of a first English Major winner since 2013 with Paul Casey two back at seven under and both Rose and Fleetwood three back at six under.

Also at six under includes Bryson DeChambeau, who is seeking his first Major, as well as Jason Day, Tony Finau and Daniel Berger.