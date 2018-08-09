The UK&I USPGA broadcaster apologised after their stream wouldn't work

Eleven Sports Apologise For USPGA Championship TV Chaos

Eleven Sports have the rights to show this year’s USPGA Championship and it is safe to say it didn’t get off to the best of starts.

The company, who are streaming the year’s final major on their website, app and Facebook, began their free Facebook stream of round one and it wouldn’t work.

Instead, fans were shown adverts for the company’s other coverage like the Spanish football.

Eleven then took to Twitter to apologise:

They said, “Our sincerest apologies for the issues we are encountering with the feed from the US. We are working to resolve them as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

They then went on to explain the issues they encountered were also experienced by other broadcasters around the world.

The feed managed to eventually get up at around 2.20pm, 50 minutes later than scheduled.

Fans then complained off constant buffering once the stream eventually got up-and-running.

Let’s hope the coverage goes smoothly for the remainder of the tournament.

Here is how social media reacted: