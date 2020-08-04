Who are the players most fancied to win the first Major of the year in San Francisco

Favourites To Win The PGA Championship 2020: Betting Odds

The PGA Championship starts on Thursday, and it is the first time in over a year that fans will be able to watch a Major Championship.

The event is taking place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco and, as you would imagine, there is a stellar field in attendance.

Below are the five shortest priced favourites to win the event.

The GM tipster had some success picking Justin Thomas to win last week – check out his PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 – or to check out his success this season go to the golf betting tips homepage.

Favourites To Win The PGA Championship 2020

Justin Thomas 8/1 with Betfred – The form horse, won the WGC – FedEx St Jude Invitational, as picked by the GM Tipster, last week. He is also a former PGA Championship winner having won the event back in 2017 and of course the new World Number One.

Brooks Koepka 10/1 with Betfred – The defending champion, who has of course won the event the past two years – so going for a threepeat! Looked in ominous form last week where he finished second behind Thomas. Has an incredible Major record and always seems to bring his ‘A’ game for a Major week.

Rory McIlroy 12/1 with Betfred – Incredibly it has been 6 years since his last Major victory. He has done well on this course in the past having won the 2015 WGC – World Match Play over this course. Not coming into the event in the best of form, which may mean he is under less pressure than usual.

Jon Rahm 14/1 with Betfred – He may have lost his World Number One spot last week but the Spaniard is still in fantastic form with five top 10s in his last 11 starts. Still awaiting his first Major triumph… could this be the week he breaks his duck?

Bryson DeChambeau 16/1 with Betfred – Has been the big talking point since lockdown with his new body shape and huge increased distance off the tee. If his game is in the correct place we know he can overpower any course – has had eight top 10s in his last 11 starts – another looking to shake the monkey of not having a Major victory off his back.

